Liberty Bowl, University of Memphis declare they are afraid of cowbells

It is well documented that this blog is not always one to follow the rules. We have made some mistakes and have paid for our sins along the way. We have since matured and learned that rules are essential to our internet society. As a respectful, mature, rule-abiding adult headed to Memphis this weekend, I went to www.thelibertybowlstadium.com to check on rules for attending the game. This was, of course, not at all in relation to a certain noisemaker that I planned on bringing to the game but rather just for good ole information.