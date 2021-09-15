Cats in the Pros: Aaron Gordon signs extension with Denver
DENVER, CO - JUNE 13: Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets is congratulated by Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets after a fast break score against the Phoenix Suns in Game Four of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Ball Arena on June 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0