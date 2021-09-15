CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Fargo, ND

West Fargo Library events for the week of Sept. 15

By Wendy Reuer
INFORUM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Fargo Public Library now accepting meeting room reservations. The public can now reserve meeting rooms at the West Fargo Public Library. This service was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed Monday, June 21. At this time, the library has two meeting rooms that the public can reserve. These rooms are intended for use by non-profit groups and for city-sponsored events, however, for-profit businesses may reserve a room for a fee. The rooms can be reserved in advance for any time during library business hours unless the room is being used for a library event or is already reserved by a different group. Before reserving a library meeting room, the public should review the West Fargo Public Library meeting room policy which can be found at westfargolibrary.org.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Fargo, ND
West Fargo, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Book Clubs#Westfargolibrary Org#Moorhead Public Library#Msum#Early Literacy Storytimes#Blessed Sacrament Church#Family Fun Outside#American Indians
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy