Income Tax

Plan to change tax year start to April Fool's Day risks systems meltdown

By Harry Brennan
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProposals to move the start of the tax year to April Fool’s Day risk requiring a systems overhaul similar to the one seen before the once-feared Millennium bug. A report from the Government’s tax adviser has examined the benefits of moving the start of the tax year to April 1 from as early as 2023. The Office of Tax Simplification said the move would have a number of clear advantages but would be a “huge undertaking” for businesses and Government departments.

