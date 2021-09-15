Plan to change tax year start to April Fool's Day risks systems meltdown

Proposals to move the start of the tax year to April Fool’s Day risk requiring a systems overhaul similar to the one seen before the once-feared Millennium bug. A report from the Government’s tax adviser has examined the benefits of moving the start of the tax year to April 1 from as early as 2023. The Office of Tax Simplification said the move would have a number of clear advantages but would be a “huge undertaking” for businesses and Government departments.