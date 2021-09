Shoppers and traders are divided following the government’s proposals to allow the return of imperial measurements.The plan is part of the UK’s drive to ditch EU rules that no longer suit the UK following its departure from the bloc last year.The Independent found that traders and shoppers at Portobello Market in west London were split on the possible return to imperial measurements, with some welcoming the change but others seeing it as unnecessary.“It’s bonkers: where has that idea come from?” Kensington local Mary Harris said.“A lot of these stalls didn’t actually change, so you can do both,” Ms Harris, who’s...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO