The stock price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO) increased yesterday and pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction – increased yesterday and pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Stealth BioTherapeutics announcing that multiple abstracts have been accepted for presentation at several leading ophthalmic conferences this fall. These abstracts feature novel clinical findings from the positive ReCLAIM trial — which evaluated elamipretide in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as clinical updates from the ongoing ReCLAIM-2 study in patients with extrafoveal, or non-central, geographic atrophy (GA) due to dry AMD.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO