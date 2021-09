The Newport Art Museum will present a series of events this September celebrating art, artists and its current exhibitions. On Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., the Newport Art Museum is delighted to welcome the Rhode Island Historical Society, in partnership with LittleFire, to present the first annual Archive Remix Film Festival. This three-night, three-location event will present audiences with an hour-long program of 3-minute creative remixes by local filmmakers using materials from the RIHS Moving Image and Audio Collections (MIAC). All are welcome to bring lawn chairs and a picnic to enjoy on the museum lawn. This event is made possible in part with support from the Herman H. Rose Civic, Cultural and Media Access Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 8 DAYS AGO