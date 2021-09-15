CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Justice Department Wants A Federal Judge To Block Texas' New Abortion Ban

By Jaclyn Diaz
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Justice Department asked a federal judge in Texas to temporarily block enforcement of the state's new law that bans abortions after about six weeks. This step, a major move by the Biden administration against the highly controversial law, follows a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department last week. The Biden administration asked the court late Tuesday to implement the preliminary injunction while the lawsuit plays out in federal court.

POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

A Texas Doctor Says He Defied The Abortion Law, Risking Lawsuits

Texas outlawed abortions past the six-week mark in a law that went into effect on Sept. 1. Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician, says he performed one anyway just a few days later. In an opinion piece for The Washington Post on Saturday, Braid, who's been practicing for more than...
LAW
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Federal Judge Will Hear Texas’ Arguments Against Temporarily Blocking Abortion Ban Before Ruling on DOJ Request

A federal judge on Wednesday scheduled a hearing Oct. 1 to consider temporarily blocking Texas’ near-total abortion ban, following an emergency request from the Biden administration. The Justice Department requested the temporary restraining order late Tuesday as part of its lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Justice Breyer tells Colbert the Supreme Court's refusal to halt the Texas abortion was 'very, very, very, very wrong'

Justice Stephen Breyer was Stephen Colbert's main guest on Tuesday's Late Show, and Colbert asked him about the controversial new six-week abortion ban in Texas. "The big news is the court's refusal to block the Texas abortion ban law, even before they ruled on the constitutionality," he began. "You said to NPR that that decision by the court was 'very, very, very wrong.' Why only three 'verys'?" Breyer laughed. "You want to know the truth? You missed one," he said, adding that the last "very" was pretty soft.
TEXAS STATE
Brookings Institution

In overturning the eviction moratorium, the Supreme Court continues its history of harming Black households

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s attempt to extend the nationwide moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Alabama Association of Realtors v. Department of Health and Human Services, the court ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium exceeded the agency’s authority. As a result, evictions have restarted, with evicted parents being separated from their children while entire communities are likely to see increased COVID-19 diagnoses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
Deerfield News

Federal Judge Strikes Down DeSantis Anti Riot Law-Governor Loses Second Case In As Many Weeks

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just days after another court ruled Florida’s Governor cannot enforce his Anti-Mask laws another court has enjoined his Anti Riot law. Federal Judge Mark Walker has enjoined Florida’s Anti-Riot law which Desantis signed into law to prevent black life matters protests. Just a few weeks ago when Cuban Americans were protesting in Miami, no local police or FHP Florida’s state police arrested any protestors who had closed down the Palmetto Expressway in Miami. DeSantis known for his shenanigans and Trumpiness has just lost two major legal battles. While he will appeal, getting injunctive relief overturned is not an easy thing to do. Below are the 4 things needed to receive a TRO or a Preliminary Injunction. The two most important are irreparable and the likelihood of success on the merits.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

