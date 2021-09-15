CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gavin Newsom Warns Trumpism is Not Dead in Speech After Landslide Recall Victory

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I said this many, many times on the campaign trail: we may have defeated Trump, but Trumpism is not dead in this country," California Governor Gavin Newsom said after defeating the recall.

