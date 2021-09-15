CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andover, MA

Virtual Lunchtime Lecture: Jacob Lawrence's Struggle Series

andoverma.gov
 5 days ago

Erica Harper, educator at the Phillips Collection in DC returns! Grab your lunch, log onto Zoom, and learn about another series painted by one of the biggest artists of the Harlem Renaissance. In 1949, seven years after a meteoric rise to national attention with his epic Migration Series, the leading...

andoverma.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
massart.edu

PHOTOGRAPHY LECTURE SERIES: JESSICA HONG

The MassArt Graduate Programs and the department of Photography are pleased to welcome Jessica Hong as the first visiting speaker of the Fall 2021 Photography Lecture Series. Please join us via Zoom at 2pm on September 14. Jessica Hong is a curator and cultural worker who has dedicated her practice...
BOSTON, MA
Journal Review

Lew Wallace Study resumes in-person lecture series

The General Lew Wallace Study & Museum will welcome Jessica Stephens from the Indiana State Museum’s T.C. Steele Historic Site. Stephens will present “A Look Inside the Studio & Home of T.C. Steele.”. Steele spent his childhood in Waveland and worked as a portrait artist in Crawfordsville before moving to...
INDIANA STATE
wustl.edu

Sam Fox School announces fall Public Lecture Series

Eyes emerge from an empty background. A young woman gazes into the distance, a skull grinning at her shoulder. Thick paint strokes, recalling both graffiti and thought balloons, overrun the scene. In his stop-motion drawing animation “A Portrait of Berenice Sarmiento Chávez” (2018), Los Angeles artist Hugo Crosthwaite traces an...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
University of Arkansas

Fay Jones School's Fall 2021 Hybrid Lecture Series Addresses Pressing Issues

The Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design announces its fall 2021 lecture series, which builds on last year's series. Through these carefully selected presenters, the school continues to engage with the incredibly broad scope of issues, opportunities and challenges that society and the design disciplines confront today, and to include a diverse array of local, national and international voices.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Andover, MA
unomaha.edu

Fall 2021 UNO Music Technology Guest Lecturer Series

The UNO Music Technology Guest Lecturer Series continues in Fall 2021, inviting internationally recognized artists, teachers, and professionals in the field of music technology to UNO’s campus to work with students, interact with the community, and present their work. Monday, September 13. Jeffrey Stolet. 3 P.M. | Watch the Virtual...
OMAHA, NE
manhattan.edu

Surprise Guest to Cap 10th Annual Student Engagement Lecture Series

The annual event will take place from September 21-23 on campus. Manhattan College’s 10th annual Student Engagement Lecture Series will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in room 4C of the Kelly Commons with. artist Russell Craig. The events are open only to Manhattan College students. Craig...
VISUAL ART
gazettejournal.net

Latimore to give virtual talk on ‘Continued Struggle’

The Middlesex County Museum and Historical Society, Inc., is sponsoring a virtual talk by Dr. Carey Latimore IV at 4 p.m. Sunday. The topic will be “The Continued Struggle: African Americans in Richmond, Pursuit of Community in the Aftermath of the Civil War.”. The end of the Civil War brought...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Lawrence
wnewsj.com

Quaker Lecture Series to feature ‘My Restless Spiritual Journey’

WILMINGTON — Elizabeth Salinas Newby was born in Texas and reared in Kansas by a family of migrant farm workers. She knows the struggle of being a child laborer and the challenges of the often-nomadic life inherent in following the harvest seasons of various crops. Against the odds, she became...
WILMINGTON, OH
csbsju.edu

Grand Illuminations series begins with ‘un-lecture’ Sept. 29

The typical definition of the word “humanities” might include famous thinkers like Aristotle or St. Thomas Aquinas, or famous works of the classics era. But Tony Cunningham and Bill Pelfrey had a different idea. “He (Pelfrey, a 1988 SJU graduate) wished to fund a lecture series that would make the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
sbts.edu

Jenkins Center Lecture Series Highlights Controversies in Quranic Studies

The Jenkins Center for the Christian Understanding of Islam at Southern Seminary hosted its annual Academic Lecture Series August 27–28 with keynote speaker Gabriel Said Reynolds (PhD, Yale University). Two sessions were held at Southern Seminary and featured a total audience of over 200 students, pastors, and community members. Ayman...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Oklahoma Daily

OU School of Music, Jazz in June present The Resonance Series as new guest lecture series

A series featuring musicians sharing personal experiences and stories will begin on Thursday, Sept. 9. The OU School of Music and the group Jazz in June are presenting The Resonance Series, in which musicians will share their insights and answer questions from students. The series will include artists Cory Wong, Du Yun, and Bartees Strange. The series is open to everyone, but the main focus is on students academically interested in music, according to Eric Walschap the creator of the series.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migration Series#American History#American Democracy#The Phillips Collection#The Harlem Renaissance#Civil Rights Movement#The Supreme Court#Memorial Hall Library
uiowa.edu

Cinematic Arts Lecture Series: Samantha N. Sheppard

"Changing the Subject: Lynn Nottage’s By the Way, Meet Vera Stark and the Making of Black Women’s Film History" Lynn Nottage’s 2011 satirical play By the Way, Meet Vera Stark stages the life and legacy of the fictional Vera Stark, a Black maid and struggling actress during Hollywood’s golden age. Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer prize-winning playwright and screenwriter, was inspired in part by the career of African American actress, singer, and dancer Theresa Harris. A tale of Black women’s cinematic representation and social erasure, Nottage’s fabrication of film history extends beyond the staged plot to also include a digital archive documenting Vera’s celebrity and career. In this talk, I examine how Nottage’s play and paratexts produce a speculative fiction and archive about Black women’s media histories, staging what I call a phantom cinema—an amalgam of real and imagined film histories that haunt, trouble, and work with and against cinema histories to creatively illuminate archival gaps in visual culture and the public imagination.
MOVIES
ccis.edu

Cirome ’60 sponsors visiting lecturer series for Music Program

Cynthia Shutt Cirome ’60 has worked alongside legendary actors such as Margaret Hamilton and Ginger Rogers, soaking in the skills that come from a lifetime of professional experience. From an early age, Cirome knew she wanted to be a performer. She started her serious musical education at Christian College, where...
COLUMBIA, MO
advantagenews.com

Principia College Concert and Lecture Series to present piano-percussion concert

The Principia College Music Department will present two internationally renowned musicians to kick off their 109th Concert and Lecture Series this 2021–2022 season with “Rhythm and Dance: A Celebration!”. Pianist Dr. Lindsay Garritson, a Principia College alum, will perform with percussionist Ian David Rosenbaum on Thursday, September 30, at 7:30...
MUSIC
Sacramento Observer

Charles Martell Author Lecture Series Event Sept. 16

On Sept. 16 at 1 p.m, Tamara Payne will discuss her book, co-authored with her late father, Les Payne, titled “The Dead are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X.” The event will be held via Zoom and is sponsored by Sacramento State and The Sacramento OBSERVER, one of the nation’s leading African American newspapers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
University of Arkansas

KJ Rawson to Give Virtual Lecture on Race and Digital Transgender History

The Gender Studies Program at the U of A will host a virtual lecture by KJ Rawson, a renowned author and professor of transgender history at Northeastern University. Rawson's lecture, titled "Archival Reckonings: Asserting Queer and Trans Power in Information Environments," will occur at 6 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Sept. 28, via Zoom.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
carroll.edu

CATH 189 'Images of the Church' Lecture Series

Students - register now for this one-credit course! For six weeks you'll engage with fascinating speakers and discussion while learning about Catholic perspectives on the mystery of the Church. P/F grade based on attendance and participation. Catholic Studies: CATH 189. The Catholic Studies course CATH 189 is a series of...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy