CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AUD/USD Price Drops After US Inflation Data and Slowdown in China

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

The Retails Sales disappointment heavily impacted the Aussie Inflation rates in the US show a stronger economy with the Fed meeting around the corner Speculations about tapering drive the dollar performance The AUD/USD price analysis suggests a bearish price action. On Tuesday, two major countries to Australia’s economies released data that directly affects the pair. … Continued.

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

World shares, US futures sink on jitters over Fed moves

World shares and U.S. futures fell Monday after Wall Street ended last week with another decline. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays and analysts said the thin trading accentuated volatility. Shares dropped more than 2% in Paris and Frankfurt, while Hong Kong’s benchmark sank 3.3%. Investors are watching...
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears Boost Below 1.38, Eying FOMC, BoE

The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the US dollar soared across the board. The UK CPI increased 3.2% over last year, compared to the Bank of England’s target range of 1-3%. Two BoE members voted in August to reduce bond purchases, and the number could increase. Chairman Powell is expected to be cautious given … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Risk-off Tone Renews Lows Below 0.7250

AUD/USD continues Friday’s downtrend on Monday. Poor risk mood heavily weighs on the risk-sensitive Aussie. Market participants await the FOMC rate decision and press meeting to find fresh impetus. The AUD/USD price analysis reveals Monday’s Asian session at 0.7233, down 0.39% for the day. At the same time, two risk barometers react to an unpleasant … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

USD/CAD Price Snaps Risk Reversal to YTD Highs, Eying Elections

USD/CAD remains broadly bullish on Monday. The 0.054 difference between call and put shows a strong potential for further upside. Retracing WTI may also lend further support to the pair. The USD/CAD price sees a slight decline from the 1.2800 level. However, the pair still holds a strong bullish trend. The USD/CAD pair is at … Continued.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Price Analysis#Price Action#Fed#Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected Below 38.2% Fibonacci Ahead of FOMC

Federal Open Market Committee’s two-day policy meeting is scheduled on Sept 21 and 22. On Monday, the gold price forecast remained bullish above the 1,745 support level, which is the double bottom level. Forex trading market participants may sell below the $1,753 level to target the $1,745 and $1,739 levels. Gold prices were closed at $1751.40 after … Continued.
MARKETS
AFP

Evergrande contagion fears hit Hong Kong stocks, with default expected

Fears of contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. The firm, one of the country's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it wallows in debts of more than $300 billion. With the property sector accounting for more than a quarter of Chinese GDP, there are concerns of a spillover into the domestic and global economy. The crisis has triggered rare protests outside the company's offices in several Chinese cities by investors and suppliers demanding their money -- some of whom claim they are owed as much as $1 million.
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong leads equity sell-off as Evergrande fears spread

Asian markets sank Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery. Hong Kong again led the losses with Evergrande due to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds this week, with observers expecting it to default. Uncertainty about the future of the company, which is drowning in debts of more than $300 billion, has shattered confidence on trading floors, with property companies and banks in Hong Kong taking the brunt of the selling. Hong Kong shed 3.3 percent, with Evergrande down almost 19 percent briefly before ending 10 percent off. New World Development dived 12.3 percent and Henderson Land tanked 13.2 percent. The Hang Seng Property Index dropped more than six percent, its worst performance since May 2020.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears brace for 0.7200 at three-week low

AUD/USD holds lower ground near monthly low, prints three-day downtrend. Sustained trading below 200-DMA, descending RSI, not oversold, back the bears. 78.6% Fibonacci retracement can trigger corrective pullback, two-month-old hurdle guards recovery moves. AUD/USD remains pressured around the monthly low of 0.7226, down 0.68% intraday ahead of Monday’s European session.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
ForexTV.com

DXY Weekly Forecast: Bull Run to Capture 93.75 Ahead of FOMC

The US dollar ended the week higher despite some conflicting US economic data during the week. The week’s events will conclude on Wednesday with a meeting of the US Federal Reserve. Mr Powell may repeat his year-end promise without clarifying its content, but his move would largely depend on US data. The weekly forecast for … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Extend Losses to 0.72 Before FOMC

The AUD/USD pair opened the week at 0.7349, and the pair kept on falling the whole week despite mixed US economic data. The AUD/USD pair is particularly susceptible to changes in the risk environment and Chinese factors. A tapering announcement is likely at the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday, even if no specific date is … Continued.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

Colin Huang Loses $27B in World’s Biggest Drop amid Ongoing China Crackdown

The market value of Pinduoduo, the tech platform owned by Colin Huang, shed $53 billion following the government crackdown in China. One of the biggest billionaire businessmen in China Colin Huang lost $27 billion after his company’s stocks tumbled due to the Chinese crackdown on internet giants. The share prices of e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), which Huang owns 28% of, took a beating.
ECONOMY
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken above the $71 level to show signs of life again, breaking above a short-term downtrend line. This is a continuation of the move to the upside, as it looks like we are ready to go higher. To the downside, the $70 level underneath would be supportive, and with that being the case I think we are looking at a “buy on the dips” type of scenario, with the 50 day EMA underneath at the $61.48 level has been a massive support level. That being said, I think that it is going to find plenty of support multiple times before we get anywhere near there, especially if we do see a turnaround in the US dollar and it is starting to fall.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD slides to fresh monthly lows on broad US dollar strength, targets 0.7200

AUD/USD prints a fresh three-week low at 0.7262. Downbeat market sentiment boosts the demand for US dollars. AUD/USD awaits the FOMC meeting to resume its direction. During the European session, the AUD/USD reached a peak of 0.7321. However, as market sentiment deteriorated and American traders got to their desks, the AUD/USD dipped below 0.7300, pushing the pair to a three-week low at 0.7262. The AUD/USD is trading at 0.7284 at the time of writing, down 0.05% on the day.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Pound Eases After U.K. Retail Sales Data

At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics has released UK retail sales data for August. The pound retreated from its early highs against its major rivals after the data. The pound was trading at 1.3800 against the greenback, 151.62 against the yen, 1.2786 against the franc and...
RETAIL
ForexTV.com

Oil Prices Fall As US Supply Returns Slowly

Oil prices fell on Friday as supply returns slowly following two hurricanes in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The dollar climbed to a three-week high today, making dollar-traded crude imports more expensive for countries using other currencies. Brent crude futures for November delivery fell 63 cents, or 0.8 percent, to...
TRAFFIC
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD Price Rebound from 0.7060 Linked to USD Weakness

The NZD/USD pair escaped from a triangle pattern. A valid breakdown below the ML may activate further declines. Technically, a strong bullish pattern here above the immediate support levels could signal a bullish momentum. The US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment could bring sharp moves in the NZD/USD pair later. The NZD/USD price has recovered a … Continued.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy