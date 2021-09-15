CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robot competition may drive search and rescue innovation

9News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. — A team of engineers from CU Boulder is hoping their search and rescue robots will take their abilities to the next level -- or you could say down a level, because these rescue bots are subterranean. “The goal is to send these robots into unknown environments such...

erau.edu

Robotics Students Win Gold at National Autonomous Boat Competition

Engineering students on Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Maritime RobotX Team brought home a first-place award last week, winning the top prize in the Hardware and Systems Design category for their autonomous vessel system at the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI)’s XPONENTIAL Conference, hosted in Atlanta. This also marked the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
World Economic Forum

Could autonomous drones be the future of search and rescue missions?

It can be extremely dangerous to send in first responders, during hurricanes, flash flooding and other disasters. A research team have been exploring how autonomous drones could help identify people in need and notify rescue teams. Many rescuers already use drones, but most require individual pilots who fly the unmanned...
ELECTRONICS
sciencecodex.com

How humanoid robots confuse humans during a competition - by looking at them

Gaze is an extremely powerful and important signal during human-human communication and interaction, conveying intentions and informing about other’s decisions. What happens when a robot and a human interact looking at each other? Researchers at IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology) investigated whether a humanoid robot’s gaze influences the way people reason in a social decision-making context. What they found is that a mutual gaze with a robot affects human neural activity, influencing decision-making processes, in particular delaying them. Thus, a robot gaze brings humans to perceive it as a social signal. These findings have strong implications for contexts where humanoids may find applications such as co-workers, clinical support or domestic assistants.
ENGINEERING
kidnewsradio.com

Robots battle in FIRST® Robotics Competition

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This weekend, robots built by 16 high school teams from Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana competed in the inaugural Idaho Invitational Robotics Competition at the Mountain View Event Center. The two-day event was the first official in-person competition in the state after two years of...
TECHNOLOGY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Team of Carnegie Mellon students, robots to compete in search-and-rescue mission

Carnegie Mellon University is sending a team of about a dozen robots to a competition testing their navigation of an unknown underground course, meant to simulate search-and-rescue scenarios. The university’s 20-person team of faculty, students and staff — along with their league of robots — will compete in a Defense...
ENGINEERING
spacecoastdaily.com

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Captures a 3D View of Mars Rock During Recent Flight

(NASA) – NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter provided a 3D view of a rock-covered mound during its 13th flight on Sept. 4. The plan for this reconnaissance mission into the “South Seítah” region of Mars’ Jezero Crater was to capture images of this geologic target – nicknamed “Faillefeu” by the agency’s Perseverance rover team – and to obtain the color pictures from a lower altitude than ever before: 26 feet (8 meters).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Oracle

USF alumni win nationwide competition with innovative ventilator prototype

With cities across the U.S. experiencing ventilator shortages over the past year as hospitalizations rose due to COVID-19, a group of USF alumni won $20,000 in a national competition for the creation of a low-cost ventilator prototype to address the growing issue. Biomedical engineering alumni Abby Blocker, Carolyna Yamamoto Alves...
FLORIDA STATE
buncombeschools.org

Robotics Lab Inspires Tomorrow's Innovators

“You cannot start teaching these kids soon enough to be the innovative problem solvers that we’re going to need tomorrow and that we already need today,” said Mr. Thompson. “A beautiful part of this program is that it teaches creativity, while students use coding and science to navigate obstacles,” Thompson...
ENGINEERING
Fox News

Tom Cruise gets sneak peek from SpaceX's first private crew

Tom Cruise got a sneak peek at what it's like to circle Earth in a SpaceX capsule. Representatives for SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight revealed Friday that the actor took part in a call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles up. Thursday’s conversation, like the entire three-day flight, was private and so no details were released.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX tourists talk to Tom Cruise from orbit, provide update on flight

Four space tourists orbiting the Earth in a SpaceX capsule at 17,500 miles per hour (28,162 kph) talked to movie star Tom Cruise on Friday and provided a live update about life aboard the spacecraft. The first space tourism mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX blasted off from Florida on Wednesday for a three-day voyage that is to end with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 4:06 pm Pacific time (2306 GMT) on Saturday. Mission control said the crew members -- Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski -- spoke with Cruise, who is hoping to make a film in space, from the vessel on Friday. "Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo spoke to @TomCruise sharing their experience from space," said the Twitter account of Inspiration4, the official name of the first ever space mission to take place without an actual astronaut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRDO News Channel 13

Air Force Academy unveils new laboratory with flight simulators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday morning, the Air Force Academy unveiled a new $9.5 million simulator to help better prepare cadets for the future. Lt. General Rich Clark, the superintendent for the Academy, was one of the first to see the campus' latest upgrade, the multi-domain laboratory. "I think what it does for them is The post Air Force Academy unveils new laboratory with flight simulators appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Idaho State Journal

Wired for competition: I-Squared Robotics Competition coming to Pocatello Friday, Saturday

POCATELLO — It has been over 18 months since Drake Johnson and Max Lefevre have been able to compete with their high school robotics team in-person. That streak will end with the inaugural I-Squared For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Robotics Competition to be held at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday. “I-Squared” translates to “Idaho Invitational.”
POCATELLO, ID
southsoundbiz.com

How a New Tech Competition Gives Rising Innovators a Head Start

Earlier this month, the University of Washington Tacoma and Sound Credit Union announced the two winners of their inaugural, collaboratively offered FinTech (financial technology) Incubator Competition. The competition provides a growth opportunity for local innovators who have an idea on how to help simplify financial decision-making for the general public...
TACOMA, WA
Las Cruces Sun-News

Drive, compassion and innovation paint a beautiful picture

LAS CRUCES - Sam Cueto likes to paint, mostly landscapes and abstract paintings. It has been a difficult interest for him to pursue — Cueto is a quadriplegic. His drive, a compassionate therapist’s search for a solution and the technological help of engineering students at New Mexico State University, led to a uniquely designed art station that makes it easier for him to engage in his creative past-time.
LAS CRUCES, NM

