CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Google

Stealthily Connected Timepieces

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Citizen CZ smart hybrid watch is a sleek smartwatch accessory for users looking to enhance their daily productivity and health in a discreet, stealthy manner. The watch maintains its namesake hybrid design to look and feel like a conventional timepiece, while still packing some of the must-have features such as fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring and more. The device is capable of being used with Android and iOS devices, while Bluetooth 5.0 will provide a range of up to 30-feet.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Ceramic Timepieces

For the 15th edition of the "Laureus Sport for Good" foundation, luxury Swiss watch manufacturer IWC has revealed the 'Pilot's Watch Automatic Edition.' A first for the company, this high-end timepiece boasts a 41mm blue ceramic case. With a distinct blue-on-blue colorway, this luxury watch presents a sleek and simple...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Seamless Lifestyle AR Headsets

The conceptual 'AR Warp' smart glasses are a lifestyle-focused wearable technology solution designed by the Fountain Studio as a solution for users seeking out a stress-free to stay connected. The headset is characterized by its slim, lightweight construction that is meant to be worn comfortably over the eyes when in use or on the forehead when not. This is thanks to the main hardware components being stored in the rear neckband that acts as an anchor and delivers an intuitive experience as a result.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Professional Field-Ready SSDs

The OWC Envoy Pro SX rugged portable SSD is an advanced, field-ready storage solution for avid professionals seeking out a speedy way to handle all of their data when working. The unit is rated to deliver real-world transfer speeds as fast as 2,847Mb/s and comes in four storage sizes to choose from including 240GB, 480GB, 1TB and 2TB. The versatile storage solution is greater audio, video, gaming, photography and more to accommodate the needs of prosumers alike.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Cannabis Vaporization Devices

Storz & Bickel is known for its vaporization innovations. The brand recently introduced three new devices to its portfolio. Built with cutting-edge technology, the brand now offers the limited edition Volcano ONYX, the first-ever MIGHTY+, and the enhanced CRAFTY+. The cannabis accessory brand delivers consumers and cannabis connoisseurs an unparalleled...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timepieces#Android#Google Fit#Smartphone#Bluetooth 5 0#Apple Health
TrendHunter.com

Smoke Effect Photography Accessories

The 'SmokeGENIE' smoke machine is an unexpected kind of photography accessory that will provide avid videographers and shutterbugs alike with a way to enhance their setups. The unit features a compact design that can be easily incorporated into a user's gear roster and will enable them to achieve a wide range of smoke effects. This includes a low hanging fog effect, haze, fog, dry ice effect and much more for a grand total of 25 modes to choose from.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Connected Water Tracking Devices

The E-Waterblock from Eltek Appliance is a smart water usage device from the brand that will help to offer support when it comes to monitoring for water leaks, usage and more. The device works by being connected to a water supply line and will continuously detect for water supply anomalies as well as a blocked water flow. This could help to prevent flood damages and even excessive consumption by offering users with access to a simple yet effective way to monitor use.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Enhance Your Android Phone With These 16 Pairs of Wireless Earbuds

The entire selling point of wireless earbuds is that they make things easy. You pull them out of a case, they automatically connect to your phone, and you get audio in your ears without the hassle of cords. Unfortunately, it’s not always this simple. Thanks to what seems like a never-ending list of audio codecs and Bluetooth protocols, your experience with Bluetooth earbuds can differ depending on what earbuds and what phone you’re using. And when it comes to Android, the wireless earbuds that are great on the iPhone aren’t always as great on Google’s OS. Why? It comes down to AptX support, or...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Sleek 3D Audio Headsets

Sony has announced the launch of the 'PS5 Pulse 3D' wireless headset in a brand new 'Midnight Black' colorway. So far, these high-performing headphones have only been available in white, matching the Playstation 5 model. The 'PS5 Pulse 3D' wireless headset was designed specifically to deliver top-quality 3D audio. Powered...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

11 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

Wireless earbuds have come a long way over the past few years. Sure, the earliest options freed us from annoying wires that caused chaos during the morning commute, but often meant trading down when it came to great quality audio.Now, though, there’s a wealth of options to suit even the biggest of music snobs, along with designs tailored for every kind of lifestyle – from the commuter to the fitness fanatic.Many earbuds are designed to make your life run as smoothly as possible. Several are able to connect to apps such as Siri and Alexa, while others pause sound as...
ELECTRONICS
myfitnesspal.com

connecting

I keep getting emails about people on My Fitness Pal who want to connect with me. So, I log on, but can never find them! Where do I find them? I would love to connect with everyone. I just don't know how to do it. too see friend requests its...
INTERNET
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV: Which streamer is best for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max in 2021?

Looking for a cheap, easy way to get streaming video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV Plus and everything else on to your TV? You have two excellent choices: Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Roku had long been the most popular name in streaming devices, but Amazon's Fire TV system has been gaining ground and both now boast over 50 million users, respectively. At CNET we've spent countless hours testing devices from both platforms and in general both work great. Most of the Roku and Fire TV devices we've reviewed have received an 8.0 (excellent) rating or higher.
ELECTRONICS
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
Best Life

Apple Just Issued This Urgent Warning for All of Its Devices

From our computers to our smartphones, our devices hold a treasure trove of sensitive information. Still, we can be negligent with that precious data, whether we're accidentally leaving our iPhones sitting somewhere or clicking a suspicious link on our computers. Now, Apple is reckoning with a new security flaw that can affect all devices without any apparent error on the user's part—and there's only one way to fix it or risk getting hacked. Read on to find out what Apple is warning users to do to all their devices immediately.
ELECTRONICS
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

AirPods Pro just hit Amazon’s lowest price of all time — get a yours before they sell out! Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This work-from-home laptop is $968 off at Dell today — you read that right!

Are you thinking about upgrading your home tech? If you’ve been working from home for the past year and a half, you already know how important it is to have a reliable laptop. If you’re ready to upgrade your personal computer, or if the laptop provided by your company just isn’t cutting it, then it’s time to invest in a newer model that can keep up with your day-to-day workload. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for $968 off the regularly marked price of $1,927 when you buy it today from Dell for just $959. This high-end laptop makes working from home a breeze.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy