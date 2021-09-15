Stealthily Connected Timepieces
The Citizen CZ smart hybrid watch is a sleek smartwatch accessory for users looking to enhance their daily productivity and health in a discreet, stealthy manner. The watch maintains its namesake hybrid design to look and feel like a conventional timepiece, while still packing some of the must-have features such as fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring and more. The device is capable of being used with Android and iOS devices, while Bluetooth 5.0 will provide a range of up to 30-feet.www.trendhunter.com
