MLB

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Reaches double-digit homers

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeMahieu went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Orioles. LeMahieu recorded the Yankees' fifth and final home run of the contest, bringing his own total to 10 on the season. The long ball marked his first extra-base hit in his last 13 starts, though he had at least one hit in 11 of those games and multiple knocks on three occasions. On the campaign, LeMahieu has maintained a .271/.350/.369 line with 76 runs scored and 56 RBI across 625 plate appearances.

