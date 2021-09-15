Mets' Marcus Stroman: Logs quality start

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is set to hit free agency this winter. For him, it’s perfect timing. At 30 years old he’s arguably having the best season of his career and he’s on pace to set a career-high in strikeouts. In his last start, he kept the ball rolling allowing just two runs in six innings vs the St. Louis Cardinals. He has allowed two runs or less in 23 outings which is tied for the MLB lead. So now the question is what type of contract would it take to re-sign him.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO