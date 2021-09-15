Mets' Marcus Stroman: Logs quality start
Stroman pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision. The 30-year-old was able to limit the damage to two runs in the fourth inning of this one. It was his fifth quality start in his last six outings and he has compiled a 3.22 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 36.1 innings in that span. He lines up to face the Red Sox next week.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0