As Mayor of the City of West Hollywood – the nation’s first pro-choice city – I’m outraged at the near-total abortion ban that has gone into effect in Texas, despite legal efforts to block it. The enactment of Senate Bill (SB) 8 is shameful. The law bans abortions after approximately six weeks of pregnancy, making it one of the most dangerous anti-abortion laws in recent history. Six weeks of pregnancy is well before many women even know they are pregnant. Clinics in Texas will immediately be forced to turn away people seeking a procedure and the law makes no exceptions for cases involving rape or incest.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO