Graham Potter will aim to improve Brighton’s fortune against Leicester City as they play each other in the Premier League on Sunday.The club haven’t beaten the Foxes in the last eight meetings, drawing two and losing six, and the last time Brighton had a victory over them was in April 2014.A win against Brendan Rodgers’ side could see Brighton move into the top four as they are currently sixth after three wins and a loss in the 21/22 campaign.Their most recent victory came over Brentford and Potter was impressed with his team’s performance. He said: “It was a collective effort....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO