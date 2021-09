Watching Friday’s Subway Series opener, it was difficult to remember which team began this weekend clutching a playoff spot. One thing is for certain, however. If the Yankees keep playing the way they did in their humiliating 10-3 loss to the Mets, they can forget about the postseason. There’s no way the Red Sox and Blue Jays could possibly be any worse down the stretch than what we witnessed at Citi Field, where Aaron Boone & Co. gifted away runs at a disturbing rate in the team’s seventh straight loss and 11th in 13 games.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO