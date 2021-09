Not much went right for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. The Jaguars were embarrassed by the Houston Texans, also known as the team projected to be the worst in the league this season. Luckily for the Texans, they were taking on the worst team in the league from last season, and it was easy to see why the Jaguars ended up with Trevor Lawrence. Tyrod Taylor cooked them all game long in a 37-21 Houston victory. Despite all that, there were some notable takeaways for Lawrence and the Jaguars.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO