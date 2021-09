LYNDHURST – In a rematch of last year’s section final between his team and Lyndhurst, Ramsey head coach Drew Strohmeyer loved what he was seeing except for a lack of aggressiveness in the attacking third of the field. Normally he would wait until halftime to talk to his team and make any changes, but, with a water break given by the officiating crew at the midway point of the first half, Strohmeyer had an opportunity to make the one lineup adjustment he felt was necessary. He moved all-state sweeper Helene Tyburczy into an attacking center midfield role knowing that she could kickstart the attack. She needed less than two minutes to prove Strohmeyer right.

RAMSEY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO