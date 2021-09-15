Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara, Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 00:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Niagara; Northern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Erie and Niagara Counties through 145 AM EDT At 1258 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Grand Island, or 8 miles south of Niagara Falls, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst, Lancaster, Williamsville, Grand Island, Pendleton, Akron, Erie Basin Marina, Alden, Middleport, Sanborn and Clarence Center. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 52A and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH