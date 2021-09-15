CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup-Soccer Volleyball

By TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Times-News
 5 days ago

DECLO – Kimberly senior Madison Smith led the Bulldogs with three goals and freshman Hannah Baird had two goals in the win over Declo. Sophomores Ellie Stastny, Rachel Sanchez, Kaycee Hufstetler and Kimmee Bacon each had one goal. Senior Bella Osterman, juniors Monserrat Torres and Emily Ramirez also added single goals. Osterman also had five assists, Smith two, Torres, Stastny and sophomore Sydney Wayment each had one.

