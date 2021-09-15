CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscope for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

By Georgia Nicols
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 10:30 p.m. Pacific time. The moon is in Capricorn. Aries (March 21-April 19) You might feel rebellious dealing with parents or authority figures. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to break free of restrictions; however, do remember never to underestimate the power of courtesy. Whatever you do, be civil and strong. If you sound reasonable, you will more easily silence opposition.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Your Monthly Horoscope for September Is Here

Welcome September, and hello Virgo season. As September begins, we've exited the sun-filled season of Leo, and moved into the über-practical time of Virgo. Expect less motivation to sunbathe, and more drive to get down to business. All of the amazing creations you cooked up last month thanks to the creative Leo energy, now require work!
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

The Best Way to De-Stress, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Should you go blow off some steam or cuddle up with a good book? Here's what calms each zodiac sign. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your September 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Pumpkin- and apple-spiced drinks might have already made their way back onto menu boards, but the fact of the matter is that September is far more of a transitional month than it is a host for full-blown fall. Although school might be in session following a last Labor Day weekend hurrah, there's generally plenty of time to soak up plenty of sunshine and summery vibes before the Fall Equinox arrives on September 22, ushering in Libra season.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Capricorn#British
Thought Catalog

What Gemini Should Expect For September 2021 (Horoscope)

September has arrived, and with that, a whirlwind of excitement and intensity in the astrological realm. Virgo season is now in full swing—the Sun and Mars in this sign at the start of the month have everyone in a productive, focused mindset, ready to finish strong. With Venus at home in Libra, one of the signs of its rulership, our relationships may be taking a front seat. There is a desire to connect and understand our partner better, which requires us to clear the air and set things straight under the watchful eye of Virgo energy. Later on, when Venus moves into Scorpio, we may feel the distinct need to bond intensely and draw closer to our significant others than ever before—or to seek one out if currently single. Towards the very end of the month, Mercury will go into retrograde in the sign of Libra—which means some potential miscommunication and frustration, but don’t stress too much yet!
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces. plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Sept. 16, 2021: Gemini, put yourself in a win-win situation; Pisces, you get good advice

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Sarah Steele was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on this day in 1988. This birthday star has portrayed Marissa Gold on “The Good Fight” since 2017, a role she also played on “The Good Wife” from 2011 to 2016. She has also appeared on episodes of “Bull,” “Nurse Jackie” and “Blue Bloods.” On the big screen, Steele’s film work includes roles in “Viena and the Fantomes,” “The To Do List” and “Spanglish.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
1051thebounce.com

The First Date Advice You Need Based On Your Zodiac Sign!

When it comes to dating, we can all agree that first dates are the WORST. From expectations we have for ourselves and the person we’re meeting up with, it can be a rocky road. To help navigate that journey, Elite Daily has some advice…based on your zodiac sign. Aries: Take...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 9/14/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Re-think that impulse to up and leave. Mars in your opposite sign of Libra says that you need to respect commitments, promises, and pledges. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Think in terms of how your actions benefit others and you will make the progress you seek. Why? Because this gives others incentive to back you up.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in September, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

While the refresh-and-reset vibe of fall is almost upon us, the stars might just signal another reason to slow down and get your affairs in order this month: Mercury stations retrograde on September 27 (and remains in its apparent backspin until October 18). But despite its reputation for creating chaos, this upcoming Mercury retrograde isn't necessarily one to fear, but rather to lean into, says astrologer Stephanie Gailing, author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care. "It's a time when we can see the riches inherent in the power of pause," she says. Alongside other transits on the cosmic forecast, in fact, it'll play a role in determining the best day in September astrologically for many of the zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

The September 2021 new moon has huge changes in store for Virgos

A new moon in Virgo (14 degrees) arrives like a field of flowers on Sept. 6, 2021. New moons represent fresh starts and open a doorway to you depending on where they fall for your zodiac sign. So close your eyes, take a breath — and visualize that you are walking down a forest path. The gardens bloom around you, filled with an abundance of life.
ASTRONOMY
higherperspectives.com

The 6 Zodiac Signs With The Worst Commitment Issues

If your sign is one of the ones below, we apologize in advance and if you're trying to date one of the signs below, we not only also apologize in advance but we wish you luck. The thing is, the first step to building a loving foundation is awareness. Understanding one another allows us to respect each other, to react accordingly, and to give in to the right needs. Just remember no one is born with commitment issues nor is cursed with them forever.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Californian

Understanding your zodiac big 6

Chances are that you know your zodiac sign. But it seems like everyone has more than one sign and you’re probably confused about what that means. After all, astrology enthusiasts are talking about the different signs in their birth charts — from their moon to Mercury signs. Using apps such as Co-Star or websites such as Cafe Astrology give you a peek at your other zodiac placements. The birth chart might seem like nonsense, but this guide will help you understand your big six: the sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Venus and Mars signs.
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Sept. 13, 2021: Jacqueline Bisset, don’t give in or give up

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Lili Reinhart, 25; Ben Savage, 41; Jean Smart, 70; Jacqueline Bisset, 77. Happy Birthday: Invest in learning, expanding your interests and spending time with supportive people who share your beliefs and opinions. Eliminate whatever stands between you and what you want. Be innovative, and you’ll develop a plan that will help you stay true to yourself and achieve your dreams, hopes and wishes. Don’t give in or give up; do your own thing. Your numbers are 7, 18, 24, 29, 31, 33, 47.
CELEBRITIES
powerofpositivity.com

What Does Your September 2021 Horoscope Reveal According to Your Zodiac Sign?

September 2021 is a month of action and positive change. With trines from the Sun to Uranus and Mars to Pluto moving forward and taking charge should not be challenging the first two weeks of the month. By the 27th, Mercury goes retrograde in Libra, and you won’t have a choice on what you accomplish. The emphasis will be on the past. Saturn has been square Uranus since December 18, 2020, and it is changing the structure of our lives forever.
LIFESTYLE
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Sept. 14, 2021: Taurus, it pays to be detail-oriented; Virgo, find a quiet place to work

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Melissa Leo was born in New York City on this day in 1960. This birthday star won a 2011 Academy Award for her performance in “The Fighter.” She also earned an Oscar nomination for her role in “Frozen River,” and her other film work includes performances in “The Equalizer 2,” “Snowden” and “Prisoners.” In 2013, Leo won an Emmy for a guest appearance on the TV show “Louie,” and she portrayed Goldie on the TV series “I’m Dying Up Here.”
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

September’s Full Moon Will Leave A Mark On Each Zodiac Sign

A full moon is more than a beautiful and mystical moment in the night sky. It’s also a harbinger of change. In astrology, the full moon is symbolic of culmination, revelation, and reward. This is the phase of the lunar cycle in which the sun — ruler of your conscious self — forms a direct opposition with the moon — ruler of your subconscious self — causing secrets to spill and deeper truths to unravel. As the moon and the sun sit at two different ends of the sky, they inform each other and challenge each other. This cosmic battle encourages you to embrace growth, and inevitably, change. The September 2021 full moon in Pisces is no different, as it will affect each zodiac sign in its own unique way.
LIFESTYLE
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Sept. 19, 2021: Leo, go with your first instinct; Virgo, actions will speak louder than words

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Katrina Bowden was born in Wyckoff, N.J., on this day in 1988. This birthday star has portrayed Flo Logan on the soap “The Bold and the Beautiful” since 2019. She also played Cerie on “30 Rock” from 2006 to 2013 and has appeared on episodes of “I Am the Night,” “Dirty John” and “Public Morals.” Bowden’s film work includes “Great White” and “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil.”
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Sept. 12, 2021: Jennifer Hudson, play by the rules

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ryan Potter, 26; Emmy Rossum, 35; Jennifer Hudson, 40; Benjamin McKenzie, 43. Happy Birthday: Take your time, look at every angle, and use charm and intelligence to nudge others to follow your lead. Having the right tone, facts and figures in place will help you make progress this year, leading to a better lifestyle, favorable relationships and an innovative way to use your skills efficiently. Play by the rules, and aim to win. Your numbers are 5, 18, 26, 32, 34, 46, 49.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy