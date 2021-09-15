CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

China's cooling measures curb new home price growth, property investment

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34I5a8_0bwQ7lFD00
The Taoyuan Xindu Kongquecheng apartment compound developed by China Fortune Land Development is seen in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China March 19, 2021. Picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lusha Zhang/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China's new home prices increased at their slowest pace in several months as authorities stepped up efforts to rein in a red-hot property market, while cooling measures were expected to limit home price growth going forward.

Average new home prices grew at their slowest pace since December on a monthly basis, and since January on an annual basis, as authorities stepped up property curbs this year, from capping banks' lending to the sector to restricting purchases.

The property market's sharp rebound from the COVID-19 shock last year has raised concerns about financial risks, but the array of tightening measures are taking a toll on the property sector, a vital source of Chinese economic growth.

China's property market is also grappling with widespread problems at the country's second-largest property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), which is struggling to restructure a mountain of debt and avoid a possible default. read more

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities grew 0.2% in the month of August after rising 0.3% in July, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's new home prices grew 4.2% in August from a year ago, versus a 4.6% increase in July.

Authorities have stepped up measures to rein in China's property market this year, including caps on banks' lending to the sector, upper limits on developers' debt ratios and restrictions on purchases. More than 20 cities strengthened their curbs on the sector in August. read more

The measures have slowed property purchases while some developers are being hard hit by the liquidity squeeze.

New home prices in low-tier cities rose more slowly than those in tier-one cities, but home prices in one of China's biggest cities Guangzhou fell month-on-month for the first time since March 2020.

"(The) property market has cooled significantly in the third quarter of this year," said Yan Yuejin, director of the Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution.

"The continuous tightening of credit policies and the decline in transaction volume have led to a clear slowdown in price growth."

The NBS data showed 46 out of 70 cities reported month-on-month gains, down from 51 in July.

Property investment grew 0.3% year-on-year in August --- its smallest growth in 18 months and down from a 1.4% increase in July, according to Reuters calculations based on separate NBS data.

Nomura said in note that ongoing property curbs were unlikely to be eased in the near term, as Beijing has "attached national strategic importance to reining in property bubbles."

"Housing price growth is expected to slow down in the future," said Zhang Dawei, chief analyst with property agency Centaline.

"The number of cities seeing a slowdown in prices growth will increase."

Earlier this month, ratings agency Moody's downgraded its outlook on China's property sector to negative from stable due to tighter access to funding.

In an effort to ease housing woes of young people, authorities have also increased the supply of affordable housing and moved to cap the cost of home rentals for the first time. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong leads equity sell-off as Evergrande fears spread

Asian markets sank Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery. Hong Kong again led the losses with Evergrande due to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds this week, with observers expecting it to default. Uncertainty about the future of the company, which is drowning in debts of more than $300 billion, has shattered confidence on trading floors, with property companies and banks in Hong Kong taking the brunt of the selling. Hong Kong shed 3.3 percent, with Evergrande down almost 19 percent briefly before ending 10 percent off. New World Development dived 12.3 percent and Henderson Land tanked 13.2 percent. The Hang Seng Property Index dropped more than six percent, its worst performance since May 2020.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Home Prices Dipped 1.2% in August. Could the Housing Market Be Cooling Off?

Here's what buyers need to know about the state of the housing market given recent data. There's a reason why home buyers have been struggling to purchase homes in today's real estate market. Home values have been extremely inflated since the start of the year. We can thank high demand and low supply for that.
REAL ESTATE
coinspeaker.com

Colin Huang Loses $27B in World’s Biggest Drop amid Ongoing China Crackdown

The market value of Pinduoduo, the tech platform owned by Colin Huang, shed $53 billion following the government crackdown in China. One of the biggest billionaire businessmen in China Colin Huang lost $27 billion after his company’s stocks tumbled due to the Chinese crackdown on internet giants. The share prices of e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), which Huang owns 28% of, took a beating.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Investment#Affordable Housing#Home Price#Chinese#China Evergrande Group#Nbs#Nomura#Moody
Houston Chronicle

China halts Vietnam's $1 billion dragon fruit trade over COVID

China has suspended imports of dragon fruit from Vietnam saying it found traces of the coronavirus, temporarily halting a $1 billion market as Beijing continues its vigorous testing of inbound food shipments for evidence of the pathogen. Imports of the tropical fruit have been suspended for a week beginning Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Are Hong Kong Property Tycoons China’s Next Target?

For anyone who wasn’t paying attention, China is serious about its common prosperity drive. Aiming to rein in billionaires and reduce income inequality, regulators have cracked down on tech giants and mainland real estate developers alike, costing shareholders over $1 trillion along the way. Last week, officials set their eyes on the territory of Macau, the world’s biggest gambling hub. Can Hong Kong’s property tycoons remain unscathed much longer?
ECONOMY
AFP

Evergrande contagion fears hit Hong Kong stocks, with default expected

Fears of contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. The firm, one of the country's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it wallows in debts of more than $300 billion. With the property sector accounting for more than a quarter of Chinese GDP, there are concerns of a spillover into the domestic and global economy. The crisis has triggered rare protests outside the company's offices in several Chinese cities by investors and suppliers demanding their money -- some of whom claim they are owed as much as $1 million.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
Reuters

China extends tariff exemption on 81 products from U.S.

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance on Thursday said it would extend a tariff exemption for 81 products imported from the United States, including some shrimp and electric vehicle batteries, until April 16, 2022. The items had received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
BBC

Astronauts return to Earth after China's longest space mission

Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after completing the country's longest crewed space mission. They spent 90 days at the Tianhe module on China's space station, some 380km (240 miles) above Earth. The three men had on Thursday boarded the Shenzhou-12 crewed spacecraft and undocked from the space station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

One of China's biggest property developers on brink of bankruptcy

China's second-largest real estate developer by sales, Evergrande, admitted this week it is under ?tremendous pressure? and may not be able to meet its crippling debt obligations. The company's share price has plunged nearly 80% so far this year, with trading of its bonds repeatedly halted by Chinese stock exchanges...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Iron ore price collapses below $100 as China extends environment curbs

The iron ore price sank below $100 a tonne on Friday for the first time since July 2020, as China’s moves to clean up its heavy-polluting industrial sector spurred a swift and brutal collapse. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in a draft guideline on Thursday that it planned...
INDUSTRY
KTVN.com

Interest Rates for Investment Properties, Second Homes Expected to Drop After FHFA Announcement

Earlier this year, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced they were going to limit their portfolios on non-owner occupied properties. "It's always been that your primary residence purchase will have the best interest ate," said Shivani Peterson, a mortgage advisor with All Western Mortgage. "It's slightly higher for investment properties and second homes. The gap between those following the FHFA announcement that they were going to limit their portfolios grew, so investment property interest rates went up quite a bit."
REAL ESTATE
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China officially applies to join CPTPP trade pact

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the country’s commerce ministry said on Thursday. The regional trade pact was signed by 11 nations including Australia in 2018. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted the application to New Zealand’s...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy