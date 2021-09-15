CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

LA County Committee Report Reflects a “Dire” Financial Future for Students of Santa Monica if City of Malibu’s Proposal to Split the District Is Approved

Santa Monica Mirror
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a letter from Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati on September 10 regarding a recent report that recommends Los Angeles County education officials deny moving forward with a proposal to split the public school district serving Santa Monica and Malibu. Dear Parents, Guardians,...

smmirror.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Santa Monica, CA
Education
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Malibu, CA
Education
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Move It#Smmusd#The County Committee#School Services#The Malibu City Council#Smusd#Spanish#Malibu Unification
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy