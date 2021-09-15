LA County Committee Report Reflects a “Dire” Financial Future for Students of Santa Monica if City of Malibu’s Proposal to Split the District Is Approved
The following is a letter from Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati on September 10 regarding a recent report that recommends Los Angeles County education officials deny moving forward with a proposal to split the public school district serving Santa Monica and Malibu. Dear Parents, Guardians,...smmirror.com
