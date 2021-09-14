CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What Does It Mean to Live by ‘Faith Not Fear’ During a Pandemic?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 cases once again climbing and churches scrambling to adjust, many pastors and leaders face the unenviable position of angering a passionate portion of their church. Some churchgoers remain hesitant to be involved in any in-person activities, including worship services, while others vehemently reject the adoption of any potential...

Ars Technica

Near-death of anti-vaccine cardinal is an “irony of life,” says Pope Francis

Pope Francis, well-known for his freewheeling conversations with journalists aboard the papal plane, yesterday called out COVID-19 vaccine resistance within church ranks as he flew home from Hungary and Slovakia. And he went straight to the top. "Even in the College of Cardinals, there are a few 'deniers' ['negazionisti'] and...
roseautimes.com

"Keep The Faith, Baby!" What's That Supposed To Mean?

The above phrase was popular back in the sixties. I may have used it myself. It was used by both Christians and non-Christians; casually and probably innocently. But did they know what they were saying; did they understand the meaning of the word, "faith." We need to be careful with words that have their foundation with God and his Word. The language of the Christian or Jewish Faith is not casual.
5 Reasons Your Church Needs Groups Now More Than Ever

Through the pandemic, most churches figured out a way to continue worship services. Unfortunately, many have not done so for their groups ministry. While 85% of churchgoers say their church offered livestreamed worship services since the initial outbreak of COVID-19, far fewer (52%) say their church had online Bible studies for adults, according to a February 2021 Lifeway Research study.
COVID-19 Causes a Church Name Change

The pandemic forced churches across the country to make significant changes, but none were quite like the one at Stony Fork Community Church, formerly known as Outbreak Church. After enduring the impact of COVID-19 like most every other congregation, pastor Scott Carroll, along with the elders and staff of Outbreak...
#Protestant Churches#Christian Church#Pandemic#Faith#Shipwrecks#Churchgoers#Americans#Gallup#Lifeway Research#Christians#Covid
7 Ways to Help Church Members Grow in Bible Study Skills

According to a study from Lifeway Research, “57% of Protestant churchgoers say they find it challenging to make sense of the Bible when they read it on their own.” Individuals in your church may lack the skills to know how to interpret and understand the Bible in its proper context and with God’s intent in mind due to being a new believer or not having the proper training.
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Fast Company

Religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s what faith leaders actually say

This week, the United States hit a somber pandemic milestone: 1 in 500 Americans have now died from COVID-19. It coincides with the week’s other discouraging COVID news: that the number of people claiming religious exemptions to President Biden’s mandate is seemingly also on the rise. Take Los Angeles, where nearly a quarter of the LAPD supposedly plans to seek exemptions to the city’s mandate. According to the Los Angeles Times, almost 90% of them are religious exemptions. Or just yesterday the Washington Post ran a story about an Oklahoma pastor who is signing religious exemptions for anyone who donates to his church. Thirty thousand people have reportedly downloaded his exemption form since Monday. (“It’s beautiful,” he told the paper. “My phone and my emails have blown up.”)
PIX11

Vaccine religious exemptions: Where do different religions stand on COVID vaccinations?

(WSYR-TV) — Some people have been trying to avoid getting vaccinated against COVID-19 by requesting religious exemptions, but where do different religions actually stand on the COVID vaccine? On Thursday, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America released a statement on religious exemptions and the COVID-19 vaccine. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the highest clergy […]
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
lifewayresearch.com

4 Hidden Realities Behind a Lack of Vision in Your Church

Those four simple words carry a hidden complexity of meaning for many church leaders. Minuscule molehills of insecurity become mountains of defensiveness as we assume the motivation behind that question. The reason those four little words can strike fear, however, most often comes back to one of four unspoken realities...
Kansas Reflector

Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has brought heartbreaking consequences for millions of U.S. children, even as most avoided serious illness themselves, pediatric experts told Congress on Wednesday. Take, for instance, a young girl from Tennessee named Sophia, whose story was relayed by Dr. Margaret Rush, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University. Within […] The post Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
wgnradio.com

Father Pfleger: ‘What happened to Gabby Petito is horrific and we should be outraged, but we got to have the same urgency finding other people who are missing too’

Social activist and long-time Pastor of St. Sabina Church, Father Michael Pfleger joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why after national news coverage of the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, equal attention should be given to the dozens of Black women who are missing in Chicago.
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
healthing.ca

Opinion: It's not a matter of if you'll get COVID, but when

Asking patients if they have received the vaccine is standard practice in our physician offices. General health promotion is a key part of our jobs no matter what specialty or focus area we have. In Alberta, we have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and many of us see it as our civic duty to change any misconceptions that arise regarding the vaccine.
