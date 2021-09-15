CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

Toreador volleyball notches multiple wins, football comes up short at Ballard

Boone News-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball (0-3) The Toreadors hope to reverse their fortune Friday as they welcome Humboldt (3-0) for homecoming at Goeppinger Field. So far, the Wildcats have been largely unstoppable thanks to wildly proficient Caden Matson under center, good for 14 touchdowns and over a thousand total yards. In recent years, this series has been painted purple as Humboldt has won five of the last seven games since 2010.

