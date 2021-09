The North Platte Bulldogs came down for a doubleheader against the Scottsbluff Bearcats with the Bulldogs winning both games, dropping the Bearcats down to a 17-4 record. The first game was all Bulldogs as North Platte won 11-0. The game was dominated by North Platte with a major momentum swing from three home runs, two by Tatum Montelongo, and one from Kaitlyn Aden.