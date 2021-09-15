Sounders vs Santos Laguna, recap: We are going to Vegas, baby

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders are headed to Las Vegas for the Leagues Cup Final! Seattle took a 1-0 win over Santos Laguna thanks to a goal from Raúl Ruidíaz in the final minute of stoppage time. This is what the Leagues Cup should be. Even though the first half ended 0-0 and the crowd was sparse, the game was undeniably fun. The Brothers Roldan were vibing all up and down the right side, Ruidíaz and Fredy Montero were absolutely “trying sh*t” in a purely Clint Dempsey sense of the phrase, everyone was having a great time.