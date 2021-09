On September 14, fans were stunned to learn that Norm Macdonald died. As reported by Deadline, the beloved comedian had cancer for nine years but chose to keep his condition private so as to not overshadow his comedy. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander,'" Lori Jo Hoekstra, a producing partner and friend, told the outlet. Fans and fellow comedians took to social media to mourn Macdonald's death. "I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting," Seth Rogen tweeted.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO