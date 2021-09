Happy Sunday! Although the Chicago Bears are playing right now, we have some additional action to follow, as the Chicago White Sox (84-64) take on the Texas Rangers (55-93). This will be the third and final game of the series, and so far each team has taken one game. We saw an offensive explosion from the Sox on Friday, followed by a little bit of a slump last night, but the team is hoping to turn it around to take the win and the series this afternoon.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO