Keeler: Broncos need Pat Surtain II to grow up fast. And make Broncos Country forget about Justin Fields.

The Broncos had some holes in their defense, especially at outside cornerback, heading into the 2021 offseason. So, instead of picking up a quarterback in the draft, they selected the cornerback with the biggest wingspan, Patrick Surtain II. Even though the Broncos spent some money on corners in free agency, they figured since Patrick Mahomes is still young, they wanted to get someone in who can guarantee to take a playmaker away from the offense in the AFC West. Everyone knows how important takeaways are in this league. The Broncos feel that Surtain is the guy to do it, and we’ve already seen a glimpse of what he can do in preseason.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO