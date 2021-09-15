Keeler: Broncos need Pat Surtain II to grow up fast. And make Broncos Country forget about Justin Fields.
Your move, rook. No more kickboards. No more floaters. The Broncos are about to chuck Pat Surtain II in the deep end and see if this secondary sinks or swims. “He’s too good of a player to only play in the dime package,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday of Surtain, the first-round draft pick out of Alabama who moved up the cornerback depth chart Tuesday when veteran Ronald Darby was placed on injured reserve.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0