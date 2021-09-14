Town of Cave Creek responds to Rural Metro letter

Rural Metro Fire forced to vacate Cave Creek Station. Sale could cause delay in response to Cave Creek community for 911 Calls. On August 16, 2021, the Town of Cave Creek voted in favor of the lease and purchase of the building located at 37402 N Cave Creek Road, which currently houses Rural Metro Fire Station 825. As a result of the purchase agreement that has a projected close of escrow on or before January 15, 2021, Rural Metro Fire has received a 60-day notice to vacate the building and will be forced to leave its Cave Creek station on October 20, 2021.