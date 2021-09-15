CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Records one catch

 5 days ago

Brightwell caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Broncos. Brightwell did not record a single carry in the contest while operating as the team's No. 3 running back. The rookie played eight of a total 61 offensive snaps as the Giants struggled to get much of anything going on offense. Brightwell is not a trustworthy option for fantasy managers as long as both Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker are healthy. Next up for the Giants is a Thursday night tilt against Washington to kick of Week 2.

