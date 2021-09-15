Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Tallies 28th long ball

Stanton went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Orioles. Stanton was one of three Yankees to take Alexander Wells deep; he connected for his 28th homer of the season. He's now homered in two of his last three games and has also tallied at least one hit in six of his last seven starts. On the campaign, Stanton is hitting .272/.360/.497 with 78 RBI and 55 runs scored across 509 plate appearances.