Mets' Javier Baez: Hits clutch homer

Baez went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two RBI and three walks in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals. The shortstop-turned-second baseman drove in teammate Francisco Lindor with a bunt single in the first inning off Jake Woodford before launching a game-tying solo homer in the bottom of the ninth off Giovanny Gallegos. It was the 31st home run of the campaign for the 28-year-old. The three walks set a single-game season high for him as he hadn't previously walked more than once in a game in 2021. Baez has now had multi-hit efforts in five of his last six contests, raising his batting average from .251 to .264 in the process.