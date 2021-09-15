Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homer barrage continues
Judge went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Orioles. Judge took Alexander Wells deep in the first inning to record his 34th homer of the season. He's now hit a home run in consecutive games and has gone deep four times in his last four contests. With the performance, Judge improved his line to .292/.378/.544 to go along with 77 runs scored and 84 RBI across 561 plate appearances on the campaign.www.cbssports.com
