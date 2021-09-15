CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homer barrage continues

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Orioles. Judge took Alexander Wells deep in the first inning to record his 34th homer of the season. He's now hit a home run in consecutive games and has gone deep four times in his last four contests. With the performance, Judge improved his line to .292/.378/.544 to go along with 77 runs scored and 84 RBI across 561 plate appearances on the campaign.

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
Yankees: Aaron Judge’s comments on dizziness seem worrisome

Aaron Judge was removed from the New York Yankees‘ thriller against the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball due to dizziness, which many believed was the result of a collision with the wall coupled with a diving effort on Saturday night. We’re still unsure and we don’t have any answers, but...
Yankees' Joey Gallo: Belts 32nd homer

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Mets in a 10-3 loss. Gallo's 427-foot solo shot in the second inning gave his team a 2-1 lead, but the Mets struck for seven runs between the third and fourth frames and never looked back. The homer was Gallo's seventh in 38 games as a Yankee, though he has struggled overall with a .136 batting average and 66 strikeouts over 132 at-bats.
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Aaron Judge meets with two other New York celebrities

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although baseball is getting back to normal, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures, so we will continue to do so throughout 2021. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep in victory

Judge went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in the win Monday versus the Twins. The right fielder hit a game-tying three-run blast off of Alex Colome with one out in the eighth inning. He has now hit three home runs in the last three games after going eight straight without a long ball prior. He has 33 homers and 82 RBI, both of which are his best since his monster 2017 season.
Yankees' Luke Voit: Mashes pinch-hit homer

Voit hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto. The 30-year-old pinch hit for Tyler Wade in the ninth inning and went back-to-back with Gary Sanchez, but that only got the Yankees back within two runs. Voit hadn't hit a homer since Aug. 27, although he's received just 26 at-bats across 11 games in that time. Playing time will likely be hard to come by for Voit despite his solid .253/.333/.442 slash line in 213 plate appearances. With Anthony Rizzo manning first base and Giancarlo Stanton alternating between right field and designated hitter frequently, Voit's been limited to a part-time role in the lineup.
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Pops seventh homer

Gardner went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He accounted for all the Yankees' offense with a fifth-inning blast off Alek Manoah. Gardner has started eight of the last 10 games and has hit marginally better over that stretch, slashing .259/.355/.370, but on the year he's still only batting .217 with seven homers, five steals, 29 RBI and 39 runs through 375 plate appearances.
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Swats game-tying homer

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto. The first baseman tied the game at 2-2 with his sixth-inning blast off Toronto starter Jose Berrios, but the score didn't stay even for long. Rizzo has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, going 17-for-52 (.327) in that span. The recent surge has lifted his season slash line to .252/.345/.447 with 19 homers, 56 RBI, 60 runs scored and six stolen bases across 493 plate appearances.
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Launches 21st homer

Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto. The catcher tried to spark a ninth-inning rally with his long ball, and Luke Voit followed up with a pinch-hit blast, but the comeback effort fell short. Sanchez has clubbed three homers in six games in September, but he has just one other hit in that span. He's slashing .213/.315/.446 with 21 homers, 50 RBI, 50 runs scored and 13 doubles across 384 plate appearances.
Yankees: Aaron Judge has beer thrown at him by unruly fan at Citi Field

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 8, 2021 in New York City. The Blue Jays defeated the Yankees 6-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) The New York...
LOOK: Yankees' Aaron Judge, Mets' Pete Alonso and Kevin Pillar wear 9/11 memorial cleats

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and the New York Yankees and Mets players are paying respect to those who lost their lives and the first responders with their apparel. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, along with the Mets' Pete Alonso and Kevin Pillar, wore 9/11-inspired cleats during their game in Citi Field.
