Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Grabs extra-inning save

Kim picked up a save after giving up two unearned runs on one hit and one walk in Tuesday's win over the Mets. The 33-year-old was called upon to protect a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the 11th inning after both Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes had already pitched in the game. He gave up two runs partially due to an error he committed but converted the second save of his career. Kim was moved to the bullpen Sept. 7 and has since pitched 2.1 innings while surrendering four runs (two earned).