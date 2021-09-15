CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday criticized South Korea's president and threatened a “complete destruction” of bilateral relations after both of the countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart. The launches of missiles underscored a return of tensions between the rivals...

AFP

N.Korea says US submarine deal, alliance could trigger 'nuclear arms race'

North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday said a new US alliance in the Indo-Pacific and Washington's recent submarine contract with Australia could trigger a "nuclear arms race" in the region. Last week the US announced a new three-way security pact with Australia and Britain, as part of a strategic partnership under which American nuclear submarines will be supplied to Canberra. "These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race," North Korean state media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying. "This shows that the US is the chief culprit toppling the international nuclear non-proliferation system," they added.
The Associated Press

N Korea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has criticized the U.S. decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and warned of unspecified countermeasures if it finds the deal affects the North’s security. State media on Monday published comments from an unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry official who called the arrangement...
americanmilitarynews.com

Why Queen Elizabeth sent congratulatory message to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

Queen Elizabeth II sent a congratulatory message to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on the country’s national day last week. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the CNN that the United Kingdom’s Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) sent the message to the people of North Korea on behalf of the Queen, when the secretive country observed her national day on September 9.
State
Washington State
The Independent

Kim Jong-un shows off 20kg weight loss and new haircut resembling his grandfather’s

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un took centre stage at a military dogs parade, his first public appearance in some time revealing a remarkable weight loss and tanned look.Pictures from the event were released through North Korean state media late on Thursday, with the reports saying it took place on Wednesday evening. The images showed the leader wearing a cream-coloured suit, a silver tie and sporting a haircut reminiscent of his grandfather, the country's founder Kim Il-sung.As the clock struck midnight, Mr Kim emerged to applause from the crowd at Pyongyang’s Kim Il-sung Square, state media reported.Although he did not...
Reuters

N.Korea derides South's submarine-launched missile as clumsy, rudimentary

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A North Korean military think tank on Monday dismissed South Korea's recently tested submarine-launched ballistic missile as clumsy and rudimentary but warned its development would rekindle cross-border tension. Both South and North Korea, which have been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons amid stalled efforts to ease...
The Independent

AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid new Cold War

Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press this weekend ahead of this week's annual United Nations gathering of world leaders — a convening blemished by COVID, climate concerns and contentiousness across the planet. Guterres said the world's two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade...
centralrecorder.com

WW3 fears as Kim Jong-un warns of chilling new nuclear arms race over Australia sub deal

WORLD War Three fears are mounting after Kim Jong-un warned of a chilling new nuclear arms race over Australia’s submarine pact with America and Britain. The North Korean dictator slammed the “double standards” of the United States and vowed to retaliate after Joe Biden signed a historic deal to build Australia’s first nuclear submarine fleet.
Yoshihide Suga
Kim Yo Jong
Joe Biden
Kim Jong Un
Moon Jae In
CBS News

North Korea test fires 2 more missiles, South Korea answers with landmark weapons tests of its own

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast on Wednesday afternoon, two days after claiming to have tested a new long-range cruise missile in a resumption of its weapons displays after a six-month lull. South Korea responded to the latest provocation with landmark weapons tests of its own just hours later, ratcheting up tension on the nuclear-armed Korean Peninsula where thousands of American troops are based.
albuquerquenews.net

North Korean cruise missile could carry nuclear arms, say experts

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile, which is thought by analysts to potentially be its first nuclear-capable weapon. The missiles are "a strategic weapon of great significance," reported the Korean Central News Agency. North Korea's cruise missiles usually receive less interest than ballistic missiles...
AFP

US reassures livid France after Australia scraps submarine deal

The United States on Thursday struggled to contain the fallout after France furiously protested Australia's scrapping of a major arms deal in favor of US nuclear submarines. President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a new three-way alliance among the United States, Australia and Britain that features the submarines -- a key asset to challenge an increasingly assertive China in the decades to come. China voiced anger -- as did France, which called off a Washington gala to celebrate America's oldest alliance and accused Biden, in whom it placed high hopes, of being no different than his "America First" predecessor Donald Trump. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was "very angry" over the loss of what he once called "the contract of the century," which was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when signed in 2016.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles toward Japan; missiles land in international waters between Japan, Korean Peninsula

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles off the nation’s coast toward Japan Wednesday, leading Japan’s prime minister to condemn the move as “absolutely outrageous.”. In a statement released Wednesday, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it is “aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our...
Afghanistan
Nuclear Weapons
Tokyo, JP
China
South Korea
Politics
Japan
MySanAntonio

U.S. 'naive' about Kim Jong Un talks, leading South Korea candidate says

One of the top-ranked conservatives seeking to be South Korea's next president said the U.S. was "reckless" in its diplomacy with North Korea and questioned if the American ally's nuclear shield offered real protection. "America is approaching North Korea in a naive way," Hong Jun-pyo, a leading candidate from the...
thedrive

South Korea Tests Four New Missiles After North Korean Launches

A “high-power” ballistic missile and a supersonic cruise missile are among new developments revealed in the latest round of Korean saber-rattling. South Korea has followed up last week’s reported test of a North Korean land-attack cruise missile by announcing a raft of new weapons of its own, including what it describes as a “high-power” ballistic missile able to carry a heavier warhead than previous weapons. Also revealed today was a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile, which has also been successfully tested, and which apparently features a ramjet propulsion system. These were just part of a flurry of new details about South Korean missile developments, also including a new air-launched long-range cruise missile, while Seoul’s previously disclosed submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is now reported to have completed a full launch sequence.
