Shrewsbury hosts starlets’ bid to follow Raducanu

Emma Raducanu scripted one of the greatest sporting stories when she hit the ace that won her the US Open 2021 against Leylah Fernandez. The teenagers who were part of the first all-teen finals at the US Open since 1999 had an amazing run at the Grand Slam with both the players grabbing the attention of global media for their heroics at the Slam.

