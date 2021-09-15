Shrewsbury hosts starlets’ bid to follow Raducanu
A prestigious tennis tournament for rising British stars, which was won last year by new US Open champion Emma Raducanu, will be held at The Shrewsbury Club in November. Raducanu was the 2020 winner of the UK Pro League women’s title, with Liam Broady, who recently represented Great Britain at the Olympics, the tournament’s men’s champion. Raducanu, 18, has since enjoyed a rapid rise to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade was Wimbledon champion in 1977.www.shropshirestar.com
