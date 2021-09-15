Rick and Morty Season 5 Episodes Ranked Worst to Best

Season 5 of Rick and Morty concluded on Sept. 5 with a two-part finale, leaving the mad scientist and his grandson-sidekick at a point where they can no longer run away from the past or the truth behind their relationship. As a fan of Rick and Morty, it’s a welcome change: With each subsequent season I’ve grown more exhausted with the show’s emphasis on one-off episodes where the plot repeats the same comedic broad strokes over and over again to diminishing effect — but maybe that’s by design. As the season 5 finale puts into perspective, much of the series’ run, the show’s format has mirrored the arc of Rick’s actual fragmented life, and now it was finally time to confront the messy consequences of his actions. And now season 6 may look nothing like what we’ve come to expect from the series, in a good way.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO