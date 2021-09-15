CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episodes Ranked Worst to Best

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick and Morty has finally wrapped its fifth season, and while it's getting ready for the sixth season and beyond, now is the best time to look back on just how far the series has come over the course of this newest season. First making its debut earlier this Summer, Season 5 of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has been remarkably different from the others that had come before. Immediately throwing out much of the canonical status quo changes made in Season 4 in favor of shifting its focus, it was a wild journey.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

When does the sixth season of Rick and Morty premiere?

Rick and Morty ended its fifth season this Monday on the streaming service HBO Max with the premieres of episodes 9 and 10, which arrived at the same time, in an unprecedented closing of delivery. As usual, fans experienced exciting moments and unique revelations, which we have already explained to you. The good news is that there will be much more and the question now is: When does the sixth installment arrive?
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 will solve one of the series’ biggest mysteries

The Rick and Morty series has a universe and a lore deeper than many fans can imagine. Its intricate history (which doesn’t help that it’s multiversal) has many details and stories that are easy to leave behind. Now, Season 5 will answer one of the mysteries that has generated the most theories (via GamesRadar).
TV SERIES
Pitchfork

Tennis Premiere Song in New Episode of Rick and Morty: Listen

Tennis made a new song for Rick and Morty. The track, “Borrowed Time,” premiered during the Season 5 episode “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall.” Take a listen below. In 2018, Sub Pop released The Rick and Morty Soundtrack, featuring songs penned by the show’s creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, as well as Chad VanGaalen, Clipping’s Daveed Diggs, and others. Performers on the album included Roiland, Harmon, Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, Blonde Redhead, and the band Belly.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Episodes#Valdezology#Twitter
wmleader.com

Rick and Morty season 5 finale broke Rick to save the show from burnout

Season 5 of Rick and Morty concluded on Sept. 5 with a two-part finale, leaving the mad scientist and his grandson-sidekick at a point where they can no longer run away from the past or the truth behind their relationship. As a fan of Rick and Morty, it’s a welcome change: With each subsequent season I’ve grown more exhausted with the show’s emphasis on one-off episodes where the plot repeats the same comedic broad strokes over and over again to diminishing effect — but maybe that’s by design. As the season 5 finale puts into perspective, much of the series’ run, the show’s format has mirrored the arc of Rick’s actual fragmented life, and now it was finally time to confront the messy consequences of his actions. And now season 6 may look nothing like what we’ve come to expect from the series, in a good way.
TV SERIES
centralrecorder.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 finale Where To Stream internationally?

The legendary science fiction series ‘Rick and Morty’ finale of season 5 is tonight. But how can viewers around the globe watch the C-132 send-off today?. The animated series, a cult-classic animation series, has completed its fifth season. ‘Rick and Morty’s final epic episode is nearing. While the series has...
TV SERIES
NME

Watch the ‘Rick and Morty’ season finale cold open

Rick and Morty wrapped up its fifth season over the weekend with a double feature, and the cold open has been released online for fans. The opening from ‘Forgetting Sarick Mortshall’ sees Morty travel the universe cleaning up Rick’s messes, before returning home to the garage. However, when he runs...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Producer Talks Season 5's Most Heartbreaking Ending

Rick And Morty's fifth season has come to a close on Adult Swim, with the juggernaut of a series recently bringing in Christopher Lloyd to portray the mad scientist in a mind-bending number of promos for Cartoon Network, but an executive producer on the series decided to dive back into a previous episode to break down one of the most heartbreaking endings of the latest instalments. When Morty met the faux Captain Planet known as Planetina, the grandson of Rick fell in love with the environmental superhero but had to deal with the horrifying actions she unleashed as a result.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
actionnewsnow.com

'Rick and Morty' season 5 finale brings back a fan favorite

The "Rick and Morty" season 5 finale aired on Sunday night with not just one episode but two: "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack." A fan-favorite character who hadn't been seen in a few seasons, Evil Morty came back during the finale -- and viewers were here for it. "I...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Recreates One of the Adult Swim's Series Best Scenes

Christopher Lloyd recreated one of Rick and Morty's most memorable scenes in another special live-action promo for the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series! Ahead of Rick and Morty's fifth season finale, Adult Swim surprised fans everywhere when it revealed that one of the many multiverse versions of the titular duo were actually Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell. This surprise was enough on its own, but then Adult Swim took it even further with a special promo referencing the infamous Pickle Rick episode where Lloyd had vowed that his version of Rick Sanchez would never do such a thing again.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Explains…Well, Just About Everything

This article contains spoilers for Rick and Morty season 5 episode 10. Rick and Morty is fighting a losing battle with its own canon. The show has demonstrated time and time again that it prefers crafting episodic, self-contained stories to fully realize the potential of playing in a massive sci-fi sandbox. Like Rick Sanchez himself, the writers of the show understand that infinite universes (and a hefty 70-episode order from Adult Swim) means that a concept as earthbound as “story” will soon become pointless.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Review: ‘A strong conclusion to a weak season’

The Rick and Morty season 5 finale had the difficult task of wrapping up an otherwise unsatisfying run of episodes. With the pitch for the season’s final episodes — episode 9 and 10 aired back-to-back in a special double bill — being that it would show Rick’s life without Morty, the idea that the duo would once again be split up was a concerning one. However, ‘Forgetting Sarick Mortshall’ and ‘Rickmurai Jack’ form a strong conclusion to a weak season, setting up an interesting future for the Adult Swim series while also elaborating on its past.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Confirms Major Diane Fan Theory

Rick and Morty confirmed a long held fan theory about Diane Sanchez's fate with the final episode of the fifth season! Adult Swim aired the final two episodes of the season in a special hour long event that not only explored the relationship between the titular duo, but changed things between them forever as we learned much more about Rick's past and the way his multiverse works. These major reveals also confirmed some long held theories by fans that have been sparked since some small looks into Rick's former life in the third season of the series.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Rick and Morty' Blows Fans Away With Shocking Season 5 Finale

The Rick and Morty Season 5 finale gave fans what they've been asking for for years in some cases, and many are still reeling from the shock. The one-hour-long episode was split into two parts, bringing back some of the most popular storylines in the show's history and more backstory than we've ever had before. Warning: there are spoilers ahead for Rick and Morty Season 5!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Adult Swim Says Goodbye to Family Guy With Emotional Promo

Adult Swim has officially said their goodbyes to Family Guy after 18 years with an emotional promo! It was first reported within the last few months that Family Guy would be totally shifting its syndication networks due to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney. It was then reported that the final episodes of Family Guy would be airing on Adult Swim on Saturday, September 18th, and this was further confirmed when it was officially announced that all seasons of the series, including the previously unavailable first 14 seasons, would be airing with FXX and Freeform.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Producer Explains What Makes the Decoy Episode So Unique

Rick And Morty's fifth season has come to a close and with several revelations being revealed about the world of Adult Swim's most popular original series, we also had the opportunity to see the origin of Rick Sanchez and what led him to create the Citadel that united countless alternate reality versions of both members of the Smith family. Earlier in the season, the Smith clan found themselves struggling with several "decoy" versions of themselves, who were all attempting to figure out which version was the real family, by eliminating one another from the map.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy