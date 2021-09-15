JANE LEW — Leo Monnie Snider Henline, 105, of Verona, VA, (and previously of Lewis County), passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, September 6, 2021. She was born in Gilmer County on November 9, 1915, a daughter of the late Aubra Allman Snider and Bessie Alltop Snider. In addition to her parents, Leo was preceded in death by four siblings: Lillian Zickafoose, Clifford Snider, Jake Snider, and Mike Snider; and one nephew, Donald Zickefoose.