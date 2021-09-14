Webber blasted at candidate forum over his refusal to protect Soldiers Monument
On Monday, the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held its mayoral candidate forum with incumbent Mayor Alan Webber, City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, and Alexis Martinez Johnson. At the virtual event, Webber was challenged on his failure to protect the 153-year-old Soldiers’ Monument, which was destroyed in October 2020 by domestic terrorists, many affiliated with anti-Hispanic hate groups.pinonpost.com
