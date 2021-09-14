Webber blasted at candidate forum over his refusal to protect Soldiers Monument

The Community Engagement Committee (CEC) is hosting a SPIN Town Hall Candidate Forum for the public to hear from candidates for the Carroll ISD Board of Trustees. SPIN is a non-political program dedicated to facilitating citizen engagement and communication between residents and the City. The CEC is a group of citizen volunteers who oversee and facilitate SPIN events. This hosted session is intended to provide an opportunity to familiarize residents with each of the candidates and their platforms.

ELECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO