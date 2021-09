When I was three years old, my mom had an abortion. She wanted the baby, but she was barely able to take care of me. My father had left her for another woman, and he was not paying any child support. She was working as a janitor, and only had a high school education and no real marketable skills. She was scared and alone, and she did what she thought would give her and I the best possible chance to survive.

