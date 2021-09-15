CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 23:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

