CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Justice Department seeks order against Texas abortion law

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flx5h_0bwPtE4A00
Justice Department Abortion FILE - Leen Garza participates in a protest with others against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The Justice Department is asking a federal court in Texas to issue a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction against a new state law that bans most abortions in Texas. The emergency motion filed Tuesday night, Sept. 14 says a court can issue such an order as a means of preventing harm to parties involved before the court can fully decide the claims in the case. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) (Jay Janner)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal court in Texas to stop the enforcement of a new state law that bans most abortions in the state while it decides the case.

The Texas law, known as SB8, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity — usually around six weeks, before some women know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.

The law went into effect earlier this month after the Supreme Court declined an emergency appeal from abortion providers asking that the law be stayed.

In Tuesday night's emergency motion in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, the Justice Department said “a court may enter a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction as a means of preventing harm to the movant before the court can fully adjudicate the claims in dispute.”

The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman.

Last week, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit in Texas asking a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid because it unlawfully infringes on the constitutional rights of women and violates the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which says federal law supersedes state law.

The department made a similar argument in seeking the restraining order or temporary injunction and said that it's challenge would likely be successful.

“When other States have enacted laws abridging reproductive rights to the extent that S.B. 8 does, courts have enjoined enforcement of the laws before they could take effect. In an effort to avoid that result, Texas devised an unprecedented scheme that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge S.B. 8 in federal court. This attempt to shield a plainly unconstitutional law from review cannot stand.”

Under the Texas law, someone could bring a lawsuit — even if they have no connection to the woman getting an abortion — and could be entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail in court.

The Texas law is the nation’s biggest curb to abortion since the Supreme Court affirmed in the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade that women have a constitutional right to an abortion.

Abortion providers have said they will comply, but already some of Texas’ roughly two dozen abortion clinics have temporarily stopped offering abortion services altogether. Clinics in neighboring states, meanwhile, have seen a surge in patients from Texas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHIO Dayton

Recall vote highlights California's geopolitical divisions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The California recall election was a blowout win for Gov. Gavin Newsom that reinforced the state's political divisions: The Democratic governor won big support in coastal areas and urban centers, while the rural north and agricultural inland, with far fewer voters, largely wanted him gone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Gabby Petito: Body found near Wyoming search site, feds say

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — Agents with the FBI Denver field office confirmed early Sunday evening that a body has been located near the area of Wyoming being searched for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Charles Jones, a supervisory special agent for FBI Denver, told reporters during a Sunday evening news conference at...
WYOMING STATE
WHIO Dayton

'Un(re)solved' exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — An interactive exhibit in Mississippi prompts visitors to speak aloud the names of people who were killed in acts of racist violence in the United States during the civil rights era — incantations in a darkened room to honor some 150 men, women and children whose lives were cut short.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
WHIO Dayton

US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

DEL RIO, Texas — (AP) — The U.S. flew Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland Sunday and tried blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signaled the beginning of what could be one of America's swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
42K+
Followers
63K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy