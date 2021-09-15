CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rival Koreas Test Missiles Hours Apart, Raising Tensions

By Hyung-jin Kim, Kim Tong-hyung
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rival Koreas test-launched ballistic missiles hours apart from each other on Wednesday in a display of military assets that came amid a faltering diplomatic push to strip North Korea of its nuclear program. South Korea’s presidential office said it conducted its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test on Wednesday afternoon....

