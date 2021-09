Sometimes, you just want to take in the view. We've got you covered in the RFT 2021 Bar Guide with the best spots to see the skyline, sunset and ... Máni. If the gorgeous, French-vintage vibe of the inside bar and lounge is not enough to draw you to drink at Vin De Set, the stunning rooftop deck will seal the deal. This gorgeous outdoor space — unarguably one of the best open-air drinking experiences in town — boasts one of the best views of the St. Louis skyline, a vista made even more lovely when enjoyed under the soft glow of white twinkling lights that illuminate the space in the evening. You can order one of the bar's wonderful cocktails to sip on while enjoying the view, but the more appropriate choice is a bottle of white Burgundy; it's the best way to soak in the French vibes that underpin the city's history. —Cheryl Baehr.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO