Dundee has less than 500 students in its high school. Two of them are ranked No. 1 in the country. Vikings' Braeden Davis and Casey Swiderski both won Saturday night in the FloWrestling Who’s #1? Show in Dallas, Texas – a competition that pits the high school wrestlers ranked in the top two nationally at each weight class against each other.

DUNDEE, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO