Disney World Has A New ‘Ratatouille’ Ride—And A Remote-Control Rat That Will Crawl On You

When the pandemic hit, Walt Disney World put their Annual Pass sales on hold. If you are a current Annual Passholder, you have had the option to renew, but new Annual Passes have not been offered – until now! Walt Disney World’s new Annual Passes officially go on sale tomorrow, September 8. We previously shared the news that Disney has announced there will be four new Annual Pass selections to choose from for select Disney Guests, as well as a couple of add-ons just in time for the 50th Anniversary celebration. Here’s the breakdown below.

