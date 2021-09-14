CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney World Has A New ‘Ratatouille’ Ride—And A Remote-Control Rat That Will Crawl On You

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere aren’t many times when you’ll be excited to see rats everywhere you look, but a new Walt Disney World attraction just might be the exception. A new Paris-themed area and its centerpiece ride, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, inspired by the Disney Pixar film “Ratatouille,” opens in Epcot’s France pavilion Oct. 1. To celebrate the ride, a playful line of rat- and culinary-themed merchandise has been released, including a remote-control rat toy that will crawl all over you.

